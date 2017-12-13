Funding approved for N70 Kilderry bends

The Transport Minister has approved funding for a major road improvement scheme in mid-Kerry.

Shane Ross has allocated over €136 million for 11 projects across the country including the N70 Kilderry Bends.

Previously, the section of road was listed in the top 50 most dangerous bends in the country by the National Roads Authority.

The €10 million euro, which includes the provision of a new 3.5km section of the N70 between Milltown and Killorglin, is due to begin next year.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and Deputies Michael Healy-Rae and Danny Healy-Rae have welcomed the announcement.