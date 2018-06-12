Funding application for Listowel Food Hub to be made in the coming weeks

An application for national funding is to be made in the coming weeks for a project that could bring up to 150 jobs to Listowel.

The Food Hub was among the proposals recommended by North Kerry Jobs Taskforce, which was chaired by former Chief Executive of Kerry Group Denis Brosnan.

The two-million-euro facility earmarked for Listowel Business Park is being progressed by an implementation committee.





Funding of up to 1.5 million euro is being sought from Enterprise Ireland; the deadline for the application is June 27th.

Chair of Listowel Business and Community Alliance Stephen Stack, who was pleased with support pledged from Listowel Municipal District Councillors, says the project is at a critical stage: