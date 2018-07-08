Funding Announced for Kilfenora to Fenit road

Over €176,000 has been allocated for work on the Kilfenora to Fenit road.

The funding will help progress on a detailed design the coastal road, which has strong commercial and tourism significance.

The road has been affected by coastal erosion and Minister for Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, saw the damage first-hand, during a visit to the area last year.





Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris hopes the funding will help stimulate further investment in the area.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae also thanked the Minister for allocating the money to the main artery to Fenit Harbour; Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has also welcomed the announcement.