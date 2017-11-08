Funding announced for Bliain na Gaeilge 2018

€450,000 in funding has been made available to celebrate Bliain na Gaeilge 2018, a year-long celebration of the Irish language.

Foras na Gaeilge, the public body responsible for the promotion of the Irish language throughout the island of Ireland, has allocated the funds.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Seán Ó Coinn, believes the majority of people have some knowledge of Irish, and that’s a great basis for developing and promoting the language in 2018.

A high-level committee will now be put in place, including representatives from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Conradh na Gaeilge, Foras na Gaeilge, and Údarás na Gaeltachta to formulate and direct the programme for the year.