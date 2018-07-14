Funding of almost €166,000 to support first responders in Kerry

Funding of almost €166,000 is to be made available to first responders in Kerry.

This is part of a €1.2 million allocation of CLÁR funding announced this week by Michael Ring T.D., Minister for Rural and Community Development.

The groups to benefit include Kerry Mountain Rescue which gets €50,000 for vehicle purchase, Kerry Irish Community Rapid Response receive €28,000 for purchase of equipment and Kerry Order of Malta receives almost €19,000 for equipment.





Eleven more Community First responders groups received funding of around €70,000.

The announcement has been welcomed by Junior Minister Brendan Griffin, Senator Paul Coghlan and Deputy Michael Healy-Rae.