Fund towards supporting Irish language tourism in Kerry increased

A fund towards supporting the development of Irish language tourism in Kerry has increased this year.

Ciste Turasóireachta na Gaeilge is open to groups that organise festivals, events or activities that give locals and visitors to the county, the opportunity to use the Irish language.

The Ciste has been increased to €6,500 this year.

Applications are now being invited – forms are available through Oifig na Gaeilge at Kerry County Council.

Interested parties have until Friday February 2nd to register their interest.