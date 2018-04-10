Fund of €70,500 for communities affected by EirGrid works in North Kerry launched

A fund of over €70,000 for communities affected by EirGrid works in North Kerry will be launched this afternoon.

The Knockanure/Duagh Community Fund has been established by the operator of the national grid to benefit communities close to infrastructure it has developed in the area.

EirGrid says the community fund recognises the importance of local communities, and it’s looking for applications from not-for-profit or voluntary groups with charitable aims.

The €70,500 fund will be administered in partnership with Kerry County Council, and the closing date for applications is May 8th.

The launch will take place in Knockanure Community Centre at 2:30pm this afternoon.