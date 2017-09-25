Full-time journalist/news reader

Do you have a passion for news and a commitment to quality
broadcasting, and would you like to join one of Ireland’s leading
local radio stations?
Radio Kerry currently has a vacancy for a fulltime journalist/news reader at its headquarters in Tralee.
The successful applicant will have previous newsroom experience, strong journalistic instincts, an ability to generate stories, a great reading voice, a knowledge of Kerry and good social media skills.
A minimum two years’ newsroom experience is essential.
Apply in writing including a CV and a 5-minute voice demo to:
Vacancies,
Radio Kerry,
Maine Street,
Tralee
Co Kerry.
Email: [email protected]
Closing date for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, September 27th.