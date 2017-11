A full-time Community Employment Supervisor is being sought for the South Kerry Gaeltacht.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is seeking a candidate for a one-year contract initially, commencing in January 2018.

An excellent command of written and spoken Irish is among the requirements for the position.

Interested parties are invited to apply for the post by 5pm, Tuesday November 28th – more information is available from Údarás na Gaeltachta.