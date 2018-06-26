Full Square Behind Kildare – June 26th, 2018

It’s very rare that Kerry Today listeners are in unison on an issue but there was universal support for Kildare’s insistence that their round 3 All Ireland qualifier against Mayo goes ahead at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge. Kildare would normally be entitled to home advantage because they were drawn first in yesterday morning’s draw. However, GAA bosses want the game to go ahead in Croke Park. Ger McNally of the Kildare Nationalist and KFM commentator spoke to Jerry.