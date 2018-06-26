Full Square Behind Kildare – June 26th, 2018

It’s very rare that Kerry Today listeners are in unison on an issue but there was universal support for Kildare’s insistence that their round 3 All Ireland qualifier against Mayo goes ahead at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge. Kildare would normally be entitled to home advantage because they were drawn first in yesterday morning’s draw. However, GAA bosses want the game to go ahead in Croke Park. Ger McNally of the Kildare Nationalist and KFM commentator spoke to Jerry.
SIPTU hopeful deferral of meeting with Liebherr is a positive sign for jobs under...
Liebherr management has sought a deferral for talks with SIPTU. Earlier this month, Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that up to 215 staff could be...
Warning from fire services after disposable barbecue burned sand dunes in Banna
The Kerry Fire and Rescue Service is appealing to people using barbecues to be vigilant. The warning comes after a disposable barbecue burned part of...
Almost 200 Kerry residents imprisoned last year
Almost 200 Kerry residents were imprisoned last year. According to figures released by the Irish Prison Service, 194 people with a Kerry address were jailed...
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry to answer your legal questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/26_ll.mp3
Cllr Norma Foley is the new Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Aoife Thornton is the new Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District and Cllr Norma...