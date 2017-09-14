Full planning for conversion of Tralee’s Centrepoint for primary care centre

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission, giving the green light for the conversion of parts of the Centrepoint building in Tralee into a primary care centre.

Last month planning was granted for change of use of another section of the building; this latest grant means there’s full planning permission for the development to proceed.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to Lee Strand Construction and Development Ltd for a change of use at the Centrepoint building at the junction of John Joe Sheehy Road and Edward Street in Tralee.

The plans are to change the use of several units over three floors from office to primary health care centre, and also to build a covered store in the car park and an internal walkway.

Last month, Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Lee Strand Construction and Development Ltd to change the use of an office on the first floor from office space to a doctor’s surgery.

Tralee was named by the government in July 2012 as one of 35 locations nationwide where new primary care centres were to be developed.