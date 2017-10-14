‘Full build’ of N22 Macroom Bypass upgrade mooted for 2019

The full build of the N22 Macroom Bypass upgrade will most likely begin in 2019.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin said, while the project is still dependent on the provision of funding, ‘it’s very difficult now not to see it happening now’.

Minister Griffin was speaking following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s speech in Cork yesterday where he outlined plans for the M20 between Cork and Limerick and the long anticipated N22 bypass between Macroom and Baile Bhúire (Ballyvorney).

In his speech before Cork Chamber of Commerce, Mr Varadkar said it was his intention “to bring forward the M22, the Ballyvourney to Macroom Road, allowing it to go to tender next year, with construction the year after”.

Minister Griffin said the bypass will greatly enhance travel between Kerry and Cork, providing a boost for employment, tourism and industry.