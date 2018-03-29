From Dingle to Africa

Dingle man Mike O’Shea is en-route to the tip of South Africa as we speak to take on a precarious journey. He spoke to Marian on the show today.
Kerry Senator hits out over abuse on abortion views
In the next few hours the government will confirm when the abortion referendum will be held. The Seanad is expected to approve the referendum bill...
Calls to begin consultation process on making Kerry tourist route a one-way system
There are calls to begin a consultation process on making a Kerry tourist route a one-way system. Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald bought a motion to...
Another starring role for Kerry - in the Star Wars franchise - has been revealed, as millions of fans anticipate the global DVD release...
Minks on the hunt!
One unfortunate listener from Kells, Agnes O'Sullivan, woke to a horrible shock to find her 28 hens slaughtered by a mink. She spoke to...
There's no doubt the Star Wars franchise has had a huge impact on the promotion of Kerry. Well with a 'Behind of the scenes'...
Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald has long called for the implementation of a one-way system on the scenic road. This is due to it being...