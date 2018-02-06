Friends of the Children of Chernobyl Killarney annual coffee Thursday 8th February

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Friends of the Children of Chernobyl Killarney are holding their annual coffee morning tomorrow Thursday 8th February at Killarney Golf & Fishing club from 10.30 to 12.30pm.  Your support is appreciated.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR