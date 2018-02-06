Friends of the Children of Chernobyl Killarney annual coffee Thursday 8th February

Friends of the Children of Chernobyl Killarney are holding their annual coffee morning tomorrow Thursday 8th February at Killarney Golf & Fishing club from 10.30 to 12.30pm. Your support is appreciated.
TDs being blamed for failing North Kerry roads
Some of the county's TDs are being blamed for the condition of North Kerry roads. That's according to Listowel Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly who...
Local authority says residents along sections of Kerry/Cork border have had to endure poor...
Cork County Council says that residents living along a section of the Kerry/Cork border have had to endure unsatisfactory road conditions for 16 months. The...
Kerry ‘very much down the list’ in terms of rail routes in peril of...
Kerry is a key route 'very much down the list' in terms of rail routes which may be considered for closure in the future. That's...
Trip To The Cottage – February 6th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/05-Feb-2018_TTTC.mp3
Kerry v Carlow – Allianz Hurling League Rd.2
Commentary by Mike O' Halloran and Timmy Sheehan. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/03-Feb-2018_CvsK.mp3
Kerry v Mayo – Allianz League – February 3rd, 2018
Commentary by Gary O Sullivan and Ambrose O'Donovan http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/03-Feb-2018_KvsM.mp3