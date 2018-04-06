Friday Lunchtime Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

The Kerry Ladies Football captain, Sarah Houlihan, is calling for more support as the Kingdom look to turn things around for the championship.

It’s been a difficult season for Kerry with the team Manager resigning on Wednesday night as the team sits on the bottom of the table after getting points deducted for failing to register a player.

Sarah Houlihan says it was a hard pill to swallow.

AUDIO – Sarah Houlihan 1

As they try to put things together behind the scenes, the Kerry captain is hoping for support from the public.

AUDIO – Sarah Houlihan 2





This year’s Kerry Minor panel only have Tipperary on their minds as they prepare for their opening game in the Munster Championship next week.

Peter Keane’s lads take on the Premier County in Thurles on Wednesday night and victory could see them through to a winner-takes-all semi-final against Cork.

The Kerry Manager says the focus is clearly on next week’s game again Tipperary

AUDIO – Keane2

We’ll have live commentary of Kerry against Tipperary next Wednesday on Radio Kerry Sport in association with FITZGERALDS OF DINGLE – THERE’S EVERYTHING FOR YOUR HOME INCLUDING IDEAS.

GAELIC GAMES

Round 1 of U16 East Kerry League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Dr Crokes beat Rathmore

Lee Strand U16 County Hurling League Division 1

Abbeydorney 1 – 16 Crotta O’Neill’s 0 – 8

Ballyduff 3 – 5 Kenmare / Kilgarvan 0 – 3

In Kerry Ladies Football

U16 County League Div 1: Corca Dhuibhne 4-19, Listowel Emmetts 4-3

U16 County League Div 2: Milltown-Listry 2-9, Austin Stacks 4-2;

—

There’s a change of venue to one of this weekend’s Junior Club Championship games.

The clash between Castlegregory and Scartaglin will now go ahead at 6.30 tomorrow evening at the Lewis Road Pitch in Killarney.

—

The Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 3 semi-final between Kerry and Clare will now take place at Healy Park in Abbeydorney this Sunday.

Due to the inclement weather conditions, it was proving difficult to locate a neutral pitch in a playable condition.

Therefore, both counties were asked to suggest a pitch in their respective counties and a coin toss to decide the venue and Abbeydorney was chosen.

GOLF

Jordan Speith’s second round at the US Masters will get underway at 3.53pm Irish time.

He carded five successive birdies on his way to scoring a 6 under par round leaving him two shots ahead of Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau.

Speith has finished in the top two in three of his four Master appearances and feels he has hit top form at the right time.

AUDIO – SPEITHFRI

Rory McIlroy is three shots off the lead on 3 under par and will start his second round 10 minutes earlier at 3.42.

Phil Michelson is 2 under, Tiger Woods is 1 over par and Sergio Garcia is unlikely to make the cut.

The defending champion starts the day on 9 over par, having put five shots in the water to card a record equalling 13 on the 15th hole.

BOXING

Kerry’s Christopher Mongans will box for All-Ireland gold in the Boy 2 54Kg division.

The Tralee Boxing Clubman made his way to the final after a convincing 5-0 win over a much-fancied Jake Buckley of Rosslare Boxing Club.

The title fight is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

SOCCER

It is a big night for the Republic of Ireland women’s team.

They face Slovakia in a vital World Cup qualifier in Tallaght.

It is a must win match for Colin Bell’s side ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with European Champions Holland.

Kickoff is at 5 o’clock.

+++

First and third go head to head in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Champions Cork City visit newly promoted Waterford for a Munster derby at the R-S-C.

Second place Dundalk welcome Shamrock Rovers to Oriel Park.

Dalymount Park is the venue for the game between Bohemians and Limerick.

Bray Wanderers continue the search for their first win over the season away to St Patrick’s Athletic.

LOCAL SOCCER

Some KDL fixtures have been affected by the weather, John O’Regan reports…

AUDIO – REGAN FRIDAY

Schoolboys and Girls soccer continues with a heavy schedule this weekend, Padraig Harnett has the details…

AUDIO – PAT FRIDAY

+++

RUGBY

Ultan Dillane will be helping Connacht continue their push for a Champions Cup play-off place tonight.

The Tralee man returns to the second row for the Pro 14 match against the Ospreys in Wales.

Ireland Under 20 prop Tom O’Toole will make his Ulster debut against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

+++

Both Munster and Leinster have made 10 changes to their teams for tomorrow’s Pro 14 fixtures.

C-J Stander is one of just five players retained by Munster for their match against the Southern Kings.

The game will be played in Stander’s home town of George.

Devin Toner will captain Leinster for the first time in their game against Zebre at the RDS.

Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Dan Leavy also start

Gavin Mullin, son of former Ireland and Lions centre Brendan, is set to make his debut from the bench.

+++

Back home in Kerry, the season is winding down in Local Underage Rugby,

With the fixtures for this weekend, Jay Galvin…

AUDIO – Jay Rugby

Motorsport

Kerry’s Paul Nagle and his driver Kris Meeke have recorded the fastest time trial at Tour De Corse.

The pair, who led the rally last year before retiring with engine failure, were three seconds faster than anyone else over the 5-kilometre trial test.

The Hyundis of Andreas Mikkelsen and Thierry Neuville were second and third.

DARTS

Tributes have poured in overnight for Eric Bristow, who died last night at the age of just 60.

The five-time world champion suffered a heart attack while attending the Premier League darts at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

One of the sport’s first genuine superstars, Bristow won the first of five world championships in 1980.

GREYHOUND RACING

A busy two nights of racing at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tralee gets underway tonight featuring the semi-finals of the ‘John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial’.

The first in a 10-race card goes at 7.42.

Meanwhile, entries are now being taken for the Lee Strand A3 Confined 550 yards which begins on the 20th of April.

Entries to the racing office or for unrecorded trial enquiries, call 061 448057.

HORSE RACING

Wexford and Wetherby have been cancelled due to the weather.

Racing at home is tonight on the standard track in Dundalk – the first race is at 6 o’clock.

They go at Fontwell at 5 past 2 with the going heavy-soft in places

They’re off at 20 past 2 on the standard track at Lingfield.