Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Dominos Pizza Over 35 Cup Semi Finals (extra time & pens if needed)
7-00 Tralee Dynamos v Classic Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
8-15 Castlemaine United v Listowel Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch

