Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Dominos Pizza Over 35 Cup Semi Finals (extra time & pens if needed)
7-00 Tralee Dynamos v Classic Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .
8-15 Castlemaine United v Listowel Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh have been cleared play in Cavan's All Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifier against Tyrone in Enniskillen tomorrow. The pair...
Conor Kissane Wins Again At Road Race County League
At Round 4 of the Road Race County League Killarney CC's Conor Kissane made it three wins from 4. He extended his lead over Denis...
From Lixnaw and Listowel to Taking a Stand in the Time of Trump –...
Charles P Pierce is one of America’s leading political commentators and sports journalists. He’s very proud of his North Kerry roots and his passion...
Charges Should be Hiked for ‘Serial Planning Objectors’ – June 28th, 2018
That’s according to Deputy Danny Healy-Rae who claims that many people who have sought planning permission to build their own homes have been negatively...
Be a Good Citizen, Conserve Water – June 28th, 2018
That’s the message from Richard Ó Headhra from Irish Water as he gives details of water restrictions as a result of the weather. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/28_goodcit.mp3