Greyhound Bar KO Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
7-45 Killarney Athletic v Killorglin
Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY James Ryan says the battle of the breakdown will be key to Ireland's second test against Australia in Melbourne tomorrow. Joe Schmidt's team trained...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Kerry’s Celtic Challenge Under 17 Hurling ¼ Final Delayed
Kerry’s Celtic Challenge Under 17 hurling ¼ Final has been put back. Due to a bereavement, the game against East Cork has been deferred until...
Republican Sinn Féin to Protest at Royal Visit – June 14th, 2018
Pádraig Garvey of Republican Sinn Féin explained to Jerry why they are staging protests tomorrow against Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/RSF.MP3
Concerns over Liebherr – June 14th, 2018
Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that 27 staff will be laid off later this month, with up to 60 to follow in July. A further...
Kerry Co-op Meeting – June 14th, 2018
A special general meeting of Kerry Co-Op may held in two months to consider the possible spinning out of shares. Kerry Co-Op is the...