Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 2nd Round
Ballyhar Dynamos 1-2 Classic Fc
After extra time (1-1 after 90 mins)
Morning Sports Update
TENNIS Rafael Nadal continues his quest for a record 11th French Open title in Paris today. The number one seed faces former U-S Open...
Three Year Old Kerry Time Trial Cycling League Record Shattered
Newcastle West's Paul Kennedy has shattered the three year old Kerry Time Trial League record, stopping the clock in 25 minutes 30.7 seconds. Killarney's Patrick...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 3 St Patrick's Blennerville 3-16 Finuge 2-10 Town Board Under 13 Football League Ballymacelligott 5–11 Ardfert 5–0 Austin Stacks 5–11...
A Problem Shared – June 6th, 2018
Tony joins Jerry this week to discuss listeners’ concerns including worries over a 13-year-old and a work colleague who just seems to like stirring...
The Father of Irish Education and a Son of Tarbert – June 6th, 2018
The late Professor John Coolahan was an influential figure in Irish education policy for more than half a century. The Teaching Council described the Tarbert man...
Toireasa Ferris and Michael Healy-Rae Debate – June 6th, 2018
The Sinn Féin councillor – who’ll be the party’s candidate at the next General Election – and Deputy Michael Healy-Rae discussed the independent TD’s...