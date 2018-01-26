Denny Division 1B
7-30 Asdee Rovers v Windmill United
Mounthawk Park
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1B 7-30 Asdee Rovers v Windmill United Mounthawk Park
New County Executive For Kerry Ladies Football
Kerry Ladies Football has a new County Executive. Mike Moriarity of Ballyduff is the new Chairman, whilst his clubmate Maurice Dunworth was elected into the...
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1 CUP: TK Killarney Cougars 38 St Josephs 61 Lee Strand Juveniles: U16 DIV 1 BOYS: Tralee Imperials 41 TK Killarney Cougars 40 U16...
The 2 Year Old who’s a Profile in Courage – January 25th, 2018
Siobhan Mather won’t turn 3 years old until May but this toddler has had to deal with more challenges than some of us have...
Did Martin O’Neill Cross the Line in his Treatment of Journalist? – January 25th,...
There’s been a lot of discussion after the exchange between the Republic of Ireland football manager and Tony O’Donoghue, RTÉ’s soccer correspondent, which was...
Proposal to Punish Parents who Don’t Pay Child Maintenance – January 25th, 2018
Sinn Féin are calling for a new agency which would punish people for not paying child maintenance. The proposed Child Maintenance Service would help separated...