Denny Premier B
7-00 Camp United v Tralee Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park All-Weather Pitch
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Everton are set to face disciplinary following a mass brawl during their 2-1 Europa League defeat to Lyon at Goodison Park last night. A...
Kerry Badminton Update
The Kerry Badminton Association will hold a delegate meeting in the grand hotel, Tralee tonight at 8. All delegates are asked to attend.
Parenting Advice
This month Joan Barrett spoke to Deirdre about dealing with childrens fears, especially coming up to halloween. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Parenting_advice.mp3
Zest for life
Siobhan Dalton joins Deirdre on Talkabout to discusses the weight loss programme and the Zest for life Golden rules. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Zest1.mp3
Between the covers
Joanna Keane spoke to Deirdre about a new book festival for young adults to be held in Listowel next month as part of writers’...