Friday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

Local GAA results from Thursday 31/5/2018
The Rose Hotel u14 county league
Div 2
Listowel 4-5 Beale/Ballyduff 6-10,
The Rose Hotel u12 county league
Div 1
Milltown Listry 4-10 v 4-10 Cromane
Div 6
ISG 2-04 v 2-07 CURROW
Spa 3-5, Dingle 4-5 Round 1;
Fixtures Friday 1/6/2018
Junior Football League Group 1
Gneeveguilla V Beaufort 19:30, Ref: Brian Hickey
Killarney Legion V Glenflesk 19:30, Ref: Mike Brosnan
Junior Football League Group 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Annascaul 19:30, Ref: Thomas Harold
Templenoe V Laune Rangers 19:30, Ref: Brendan Brosnan
Junior Football League Group 3
Milltown/Castlemaine V Na Gaeil 19:30, Ref: Peter Lyons
Ballydonoghue V Castlegregory GAA Club 19:30, Ref: Colman O Flaherty
Junior Football League Group 4
An Ghaeltacht V Listowel Emmets 19:30, Ref: Tim Brosnan
Lispole V Dingle 19:30, Ref: Billy O Shea
Junior Football League Group 5
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Cromane 19:30, Ref: Gerard Macgillicuddy
Venue: Ballinskelligs,
Waterville Frank Caseys V Dr Crokes 19:30, Ref: Paul O Sullivan
Junior Football League Group 6
Clounmacon V Currow 19:30, Ref: Denny F O Sullivan
Junior Football League Group 7
Scartaglin V St Senan’s 19:30, Ref: Eddie Barrett
Brosna V Ballymacelligott 19:30, Ref: Dan Hayes
Junior Football League Group 8
Cordal V Duagh 19:30, Ref: Donal Casey