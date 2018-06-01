Friday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

Local GAA results from Thursday 31/5/2018

The Rose Hotel u14 county league

Div 2


Listowel 4-5 Beale/Ballyduff 6-10,

 

The Rose Hotel u12 county league

Div 1

Milltown Listry 4-10 v 4-10 Cromane

Div 6

ISG 2-04 v 2-07 CURROW

Spa 3-5, Dingle 4-5 Round 1;

 

Fixtures Friday 1/6/2018

Junior Football League Group 1

Gneeveguilla V Beaufort 19:30, Ref: Brian Hickey

Killarney Legion V Glenflesk 19:30, Ref: Mike Brosnan

 

Junior Football League Group 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Annascaul 19:30, Ref: Thomas Harold

Templenoe V Laune Rangers 19:30, Ref: Brendan Brosnan

 

Junior Football League Group 3

Milltown/Castlemaine V Na Gaeil 19:30, Ref: Peter Lyons

Ballydonoghue V Castlegregory GAA Club 19:30, Ref: Colman O Flaherty

 

Junior Football League Group 4

An Ghaeltacht V Listowel Emmets 19:30, Ref: Tim Brosnan

Lispole V Dingle 19:30, Ref: Billy O Shea

 

Junior Football League Group 5

St Michael’s-Foilmore V Cromane 19:30, Ref: Gerard Macgillicuddy

Venue: Ballinskelligs,

Waterville Frank Caseys V Dr Crokes 19:30, Ref: Paul O Sullivan

 

Junior Football League Group 6

Clounmacon V Currow 19:30, Ref: Denny F O Sullivan

 

Junior Football League Group 7

Scartaglin V St Senan’s 19:30, Ref: Eddie Barrett

Brosna V Ballymacelligott 19:30, Ref: Dan Hayes

 

Junior Football League Group 8

Cordal V Duagh 19:30, Ref: Donal Casey

