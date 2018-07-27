Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds 1.14 Emmets 4.18
Division 2
Ballydonoghue 1.10 St Senans 4.10
North Kerry Under 13 ‘B’ Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney 6 – 7 Causeway 4 – 4
Tatler Jack Killarney East Region Minor Football League
Division 1
Dr Crokes 5-12 Kilgarvan/Tousist 1-5
Division 2
Gneeveguilla 2-15 Beaufort 1-16
Firies 1-4 Rathmore 4-15
U14 East Region Leagues sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Firies 1-17 Cordal-Scartaglin 4-06
County Senior Football League
Div 1
Rathmore V Dr Crokes 7:45
County Under 16 Hurling Championship:
CUP Semi-Finals
7 o’clock-Ballyduff v Kenmare/Kilgarvan @ Currans
6.30-Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney @ Kilmoyley
PLATE Semi-Final
7.00-Crotta v Lixnaw @: Abbeydorney
North Kerry U12 Football League in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Div 1A and 1B
At 7
Ballyduff A and B v Duagh A and B