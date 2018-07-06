Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League
Div 2
Ardfert 1-17 Glenflesk 1-14
County Minor Hurling League
Div 1A
Abbeydorney 2-14 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1-6
North Kerry U14 Football League
In association with McElligot Oil Asdee
Div 1
Emmets 5-10 Knock Brosna Duagh 4-9
Junior Football League Group 1
Spa Killarney V Killarney Legion 19:30, Ref: Peter Curtin
Glenflesk V Gneeveguilla 19:30, Ref: John Courtney
Junior Football League Group 2
Kilcummin V Annascaul 19:30, Ref: Maurice Murphy
Templenoe V Glenbeigh-Glencar 19:30, Ref: Mike Brosnan
Kenmare Shamrocks V Laune Rangers 19:30, Ref: Donal Casey
Junior Football League Group 3
Na Gaeil V Castleisland Desmonds 19:30, Ref: Thomas Sullivan
Castlegregory GAA Club V Milltown/Castlemaine 19:30, Ref: Johnny O Shea
Junior Football League Group 4
Ardfert V Dingle 19:30, Ref: TBC
Listowel Emmets V St Patrick’s Blennerville 19:30, Ref: Stephen Mulvihill Snr
An Ghaeltacht V Lispole 19:30, Ref: Tim Falvey
Junior Football League Group 5
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Waterville Frank Caseys 19:30, Ref: Gerard Murphy
Cromane V Listry 19:30, Ref: Mike Hickey
Junior Football League Group 6
Firies V Beale 19:30, Ref: Eddie Barrett
Moyvane V Currow 19:30, Ref: John Ross
Junior Football League Group 7
Churchill V Scartaglin 19:30, Ref: Mike Walsh
Ballymacelligott V St Senan’s 19:30, Ref: Dan Hayes
Junior Football League Group 8
Tarbert V Cordal 19:30, Ref: Gerard O Carroll
Knocknagoshel V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 19:30, Ref: James Brosnan
East Region U14 Football League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.
Currow home to Beaufort at 7