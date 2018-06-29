Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Junior Football League, sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre, Killarney
Division 2 Final
Glenflesk 4-16 Legion 4-11
After extra-time

East Kerry’s Dylan Crowley Memorial tournament will take place tomorrow.
The U11 event is on in Gneeveguilla from 10 o’clock.

