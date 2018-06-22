Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U14 Football District Championship
Cup Final
Mid Kerry 3.11 Feale Rangers 4.06
The Rose Hotel Ladies County U16 Football League
Div 1
Listowel Emmets v Southern Gaels: deferred until Tuesday
Div 3
Glenflesk 5-4 Kilcummin 4-12
The Rose Hotel Ladies U12 Football
Div 3 Cup Final
Fossa v Scartaglen in Kilcummin @ 7.30
Div 4 Cup Final
John Mitchels v Moyvane in Finuge @ 7
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissanes Meats
Under 12
Division 4
Dingle 5-05 Abbeydorney B 7-07
County Senior Football League
Div 1
Beaufort V Templenoe 7:30
County Minor Football Championship
Preliminary Round
Venue: Mountcoal
Feale Rangers V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 7:00
There are games across the County Junior Football League at 7.30.
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1 at 8
Ballyduff v St. Brendan’s
Causeway v Crotta
Lixnaw v Abbeydorney
North Kerry Under 11 Hurling League
At 6.30
Kilmoyley v St.Brendan’s
Lixnaw v Ballyduff
Causeway v Ballyheigue