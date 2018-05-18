Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football League Finals

Games at 7 unless stated

Division 1

Austin Stacks v Laune Rangers in Austin Stack Park

Division 2

Na Gaeil v Kenmare Shamrocks in Listry





Division 3A

Churchill v Castleisland Desmonds at 5pm in Austin Stack Park

Division 3B

Fossa v Glenflesk in Kilcummin

Division 4

Beaufort v Beale in Ballymacelligott

Division 5

Renard St Marys Cahirciveen v Sneem Derrynane Templenoe in Dromid

The Kerry Under 14 Féile Hurling Skills title has been won by Keltyn Molloy of Lixnaw.

He now goes on to represent Kerry in the National Féíle Skills Finals in Dublin on Saturday, 23 June.

Robert Monahan of Kilmoyley finished in second place while Rory Mahony of Crotta was in third place.



The Rose Hotel Ladies County U16 Football League

Div 2

Ballymac 6-8 Austin Stacks 1-12

Div 3

ISG 2-8 Kilcummin 4-7

Finuge St Senans 4-5 Beaufort 0-1

Div 4

KOR 6-06 Duagh 5-14

Fossa 1-03 Na Gaeil 2-13

All other games were postponed



U16 Division 3

Laune Rangers V Dr Crokes at 7

U14 Division 1

Cromane/ Spa V Southern Gaels at 7.15 in Cromane



The Kerry LGFA will host the Féile 2018 Skills competition this evening at Ballyrickard, Tralee at 6.30.

Clubs can send in 1 player to represent their club.

The winner of the Kerry competition will receive a full Kerry ladies football kit and will go on to represent their county in the national competition.

Lee Strand County U12 Hurling League

Round 5 at 7

Division 1

Crotta v St. Brendan’s;

Lixnaw v Ballyduff;

Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Tralee Parnell’s.

Division 2

Ballyheigue v Kenmare/Kilgarvan B;

Abbeydorney v Rathmore;

Causeway v Kilmoyley.

Division 3

Kenmare/Kilgarvan C v Tralee Parnell’s B;

Crotta ‘B’ v St. Brendan’s B;

Firies v St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes.



Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling League

“A” Final

Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney in Kilmoyley at 7.30

