Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U16 Hurling Semi-Final

Ballyheigue 0-17 Abbeydorney 0-9



The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

U16

Division 1

Abbeydorney 2-9 Listowel 2-4

Rathmore 5-11 Desmonds 1-11

Division 2

Legion 5-11 Scartaglin 2-8

Division 3

Kilcummin 6-5 Finuge St Senans 4-12

Division 4

Dingle 1-8 Beale Ballyduff 2-9

U14

Division 4

Na Gael 3-3 Moyvane 4-12

All other games were cancelled

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12 Division 2 Plate-Final

Na Gaeil 3-11 Corca Dhuibhne 3-02

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin Minor County Football League

Division 6 – Final

Friday 11th of May at 7pm – Extra Time

Ballyduff v Castlegregory Strand Rd

Division 1 – S/Finals

Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time

Austin Stacks v Cordal/Scartaglen Connolly Park

Dr Crokes v Laune Rangers Lewis Road

Division 2 – S/Finals

Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time

Rathmore v Na Gaeil Rathmore

Dingle v Kenmare Currow

Division 3A – S/Finals

Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time

Churchill v Listowel Emmets Churchill

Desmonds v An Ghaeltacht Castleisland

Division 3B – S/Finals

Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time

Glenflesk v Ardfert Glenflesk

Fossa v Glenbeigh/Cromane Fossa

Division 4 – S/Finals

Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time

Annascaul/Lispole v Beale Annascaul

Beaufort v Spa Beaufort

Division 5 – S/Final

Sunday 13 May @ 12.30pm – Extra Time

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v Moyvane/Tarbert Templenoe

Division 7 – S/Finals

Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time

Finuge v Currow Finuge

Friday 11th May @7.15pm – Extra Time

Dromid/Waterville v Ballydonoghue Dromid

Lee Strand U-14 County League

Division 4 Playoff

Friday 11th at 7pm – Extra Time

Churchill v Beaufort in Blennerville

The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

Both at 7

U14 Division 1

Southern Gaels v Firies

U12 Division 4

Ballymac B v Dingle



Lee Strand County U12 Hurling

Round 4 at 7 unless stated

Division 1

Crotta v Ballyduff

Lixnaw v Tralee Parnell’s

Kenmare/Kilgarvan v St. Brendan’s

Division 2

Rathmore v Causeway at 7.30

Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue

Abbeydorney v Kenmare/Kilgarvan B

Division 3

Crotta B v Firies

Kenmare/Kilgarvan C v St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes



Handball’s One Wall County Senior Championship Final

Dominick Lynch v Jack O’Shea

Also down for decision will be B and C grade semi finals and finals.

All games at Spa, Killarney at 7.



North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship

[Tom & Kit Browne Memorial Cup]

Semi-Finals at 7

First named has home venue

Lixnaw v Causeway

St Brendans v Kilmoyley

