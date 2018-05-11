Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Lee Strand County U16 Hurling Semi-Final
Ballyheigue 0-17 Abbeydorney 0-9

The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

U16
Division 1
Abbeydorney 2-9 Listowel 2-4
Rathmore 5-11 Desmonds 1-11

Division 2
Legion 5-11 Scartaglin 2-8

Division 3
Kilcummin 6-5 Finuge St Senans 4-12

Division 4
Dingle 1-8 Beale Ballyduff 2-9

U14
Division 4
Na Gael 3-3 Moyvane 4-12

All other games were cancelled

North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12 Division 2 Plate-Final
Na Gaeil 3-11 Corca Dhuibhne 3-02

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin Minor County Football League
Division 6 – Final
Friday 11th of May at 7pm – Extra Time
Ballyduff v Castlegregory Strand Rd

Division 1 – S/Finals
Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time
Austin Stacks v Cordal/Scartaglen Connolly Park
Dr Crokes v Laune Rangers Lewis Road

Division 2 – S/Finals
Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time
Rathmore v Na Gaeil Rathmore
Dingle v Kenmare Currow

Division 3A – S/Finals
Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time
Churchill v Listowel Emmets Churchill
Desmonds v An Ghaeltacht Castleisland

Division 3B – S/Finals
Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time
Glenflesk v Ardfert Glenflesk
Fossa v Glenbeigh/Cromane Fossa

Division 4 – S/Finals
Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time
Annascaul/Lispole v Beale Annascaul
Beaufort v Spa Beaufort

Division 5 – S/Final
Sunday 13 May @ 12.30pm – Extra Time
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v Moyvane/Tarbert Templenoe

Division 7 – S/Finals
Friday 11th May @7pm – Extra Time
Finuge v Currow Finuge

Friday 11th May @7.15pm – Extra Time
Dromid/Waterville v Ballydonoghue Dromid

Lee Strand U-14 County League
Division 4 Playoff
Friday 11th at 7pm – Extra Time
Churchill v Beaufort in Blennerville

The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
Both at 7
U14 Division 1
Southern Gaels v Firies

U12 Division 4
Ballymac B v Dingle


Lee Strand County U12 Hurling
Round 4 at 7 unless stated

Division 1
Crotta v Ballyduff
Lixnaw v Tralee Parnell’s
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v St. Brendan’s

Division 2
Rathmore v Causeway at 7.30
Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue
Abbeydorney v Kenmare/Kilgarvan B

Division 3
Crotta B v Firies
Kenmare/Kilgarvan C v St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes


Handball’s One Wall County Senior Championship Final
Dominick Lynch v Jack O’Shea
Also down for decision will be B and C grade semi finals and finals.
All games at Spa, Killarney at 7.

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
[Tom & Kit Browne Memorial Cup]
Semi-Finals at 7
First named has home venue
Lixnaw v Causeway
St Brendans v Kilmoyley

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR