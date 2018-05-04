Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Co. Under 16 hurling results:
Division 1 play-off
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 4 – 14 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 – 7
Kenmare/Kilgarvan will play Ballyduff in the semi-final
Division 2 semi-final
St. Brendan’s 4 – 15 Tralee Parnell’s 3 – 5.
St. Brendan’s will play Lixnaw in the Final
NORTH KERRY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Tom & Kit Browne Memorial Cup Quarter-Finals
Friday, 4 May throw-in @ 7.00 PM
EXTRA TIME TO BE PLAYED IF REQUIRED
Causeway v Lady’s Walk [A]
Lixnaw v Ballyheigue [B]
Kilmoyley v Abbeydorney [C]