Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Co. Under 16 hurling results:

Division 1 play-off

Kenmare/Kilgarvan 4 – 14 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 – 7

Kenmare/Kilgarvan will play Ballyduff in the semi-final

Division 2 semi-final

St. Brendan’s 4 – 15 Tralee Parnell’s 3 – 5.

St. Brendan’s will play Lixnaw in the Final

 

NORTH KERRY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Tom & Kit Browne Memorial Cup Quarter-Finals

Friday, 4 May throw-in @ 7.00 PM

 

EXTRA TIME TO BE PLAYED IF REQUIRED

Causeway v Lady’s Walk [A]

Lixnaw v Ballyheigue [B]

Kilmoyley v Abbeydorney [C]

 

