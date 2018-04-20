Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U16 Hurling Semi-Final
Lixnaw 5-11 Kilmoyley 1-5
Lee Strand County U14 Football League
Division 9
Laune Rangers B 3.09 Milltown Castlemaine 3.05
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 3
Moyvane 3-7 Beale 3-8
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football Leagues
Games at 7, first named at home
Division 1
Legion v Kilgarvan Tousist
Laune Rangers v Cordal Scartaglen
Dr. Crokes v Austin Stacks
Division 2
Dingle v Milltown Castlemaine
Kenmare v Firies
Na Gaeil v Rathmore
Division 3A
John Mitchels v Churchill
An Ghaeltacht v Castleisland Desmonds
Kerins O’Rahillys v Listowel Emmets
Division 3B
Ballymacelligott v Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane
Fossa v Glenflesk
Ardfert v Gneeveguilla
Division 4
Beaufort v Kilcummin
Annascaul Lispole v Spa in Annascaul
St. Pats Blennerville v Beale
Division 5
Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh v Templenoe Sneem Derrynane in Brosna
Division 6A
Currow v St Senan’s
Division 6B
Asdee Ballylongford v Ballyduff in Asdee
Castlegregory v Ballydonoghue
Division 3 at 6
Na Gael v Milltown Castlemaine is on in Milltown