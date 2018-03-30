Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U16 Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff 4 – 12 Abbeydorney 3 – 10
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 3 – 13 Crotta O’Neill’s 0 – 8
Division 2
St. Brendan’s 6 – 14 Tralee Parnells 1 – 13
Lee Strand County U14 Football League
Division 7
St Marys Cahirciveen 5-11 Dingle 1-02
County Minor Football League
Div 3A
John Mitchel’s V Kerins O’Rahilly’s
Div 4
Beaufort V St Patrick’s Blennerville
Div 5
Moyvane/Tarbert V Knock/Brosna/Duagh
All games at 5.
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Division 3
John Mitchels v Moyvane @ 6-30