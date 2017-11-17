Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Third Level Colleges GAA
Senior Football League Div 1 Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final
IT Tralee 2-13 Trinity College Dublin 1-6
KDL Fixtures Update
Tonight’s a blank one on the KDL scene The main match tomorrow is an U17 FAI Cup tie. John O’Regan reports
East Kerry Senior Football Semi-Final Off
This weekend’s East Kerry Senior Football Championship semi-final is off. Killarney Legion and Dr Crokes were due to meet on Sunday.
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLF Paul Dunne is three shots off the lead after his second round at the D-P World Tour Championship in Dubai. The Wicklow man eagled...
Rents in Kerry rise over 10% in a year – November 16th, 2017
Rents in Kerry have risen by an average of 10.5% in the past year, according to figures released from property website Daft.ie for the...
Septic tank inspection failures – November 16th, 2017
Nearly half of septic tanks inspected in Kerry are non-compliant with EPA regulations. Mary B Teahan of Irish Drain Services, Farranfore spoke to Jerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_16_septic.mp3
Dick Spring on the Rugby World Cup decision – November 16th, 2017
Ireland's bid chairman Dick Spring about the decision that France is to host the Rugby World Cup 2023 http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_16_dickspring.mp3