Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship

Beaufort 2-14 Glenbeigh-Glencar-Cromane 1-11

RHYNO QUALITY FEEDS North Kerry U14 B Hurling Championship

Final

Tralee Parnells 2-6 Crotta 1-6

This is Tralee Parnells’ first time winning this competition

Winning Captain was Jerome Daly

Man of the match was Tralee Parnells’ Tadgh Reen

North Kerry Ladies Football League

Trophyworld Under 16

Division 1; Na Gaeil 3-7 Corca Dhuibhne 5-14

Division 2; John Mitchels 1-4 Listowel Emmets 1-5



County Junior Hurling Championship

Final

Venue: Abbeydorney

Ladys Walk V Duagh 7:30

East Region U11 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

First named team at home

Gneeveguilla v Currow @ 7



North Kerry Ladies Football League

D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2

Listowel Emmets v Finuge/St Senans @ 6-30

The Tommy Griffin Over 35 football tournament takes place in Dingle tomorrow.

All games will be played in Páirc an Ághasaigh and PCD field, beginning at 11 o’clock.

The Lee Strand Austin Stacks U13 Football tournament takes place tomorrow.

There are 4 groups and games begin at 11, with 3 fixtures down for decision:

K O Rahillys V Mungret

A Stacks V Churchill

Nemo R V Clontarf