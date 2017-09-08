Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Beaufort 2-14 Glenbeigh-Glencar-Cromane 1-11
RHYNO QUALITY FEEDS North Kerry U14 B Hurling Championship
Final
Tralee Parnells 2-6 Crotta 1-6
This is Tralee Parnells’ first time winning this competition
Winning Captain was Jerome Daly
Man of the match was Tralee Parnells’ Tadgh Reen
North Kerry Ladies Football League
Trophyworld Under 16
Division 1; Na Gaeil 3-7 Corca Dhuibhne 5-14
Division 2; John Mitchels 1-4 Listowel Emmets 1-5
County Junior Hurling Championship
Final
Venue: Abbeydorney
Ladys Walk V Duagh 7:30
East Region U11 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
First named team at home
Gneeveguilla v Currow @ 7
North Kerry Ladies Football League
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2
Listowel Emmets v Finuge/St Senans @ 6-30
The Tommy Griffin Over 35 football tournament takes place in Dingle tomorrow.
All games will be played in Páirc an Ághasaigh and PCD field, beginning at 11 o’clock.
The Lee Strand Austin Stacks U13 Football tournament takes place tomorrow.
There are 4 groups and games begin at 11, with 3 fixtures down for decision:
K O Rahillys V Mungret
A Stacks V Churchill
Nemo R V Clontarf