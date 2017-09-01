Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

    RESULTS

Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Central Region Minor Football Competition
Division 2
Churchill 4-12 Castleisland Desmonds 2-11

Division 3
Castlegregory 5-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-10

North Kerry Football
U14 Div 2 Championship semi-final, in association with McElligott Oils Asdee
Balydonoghue 3-6 Bally Asdee 0-10

North Kerry Ladies Football League
Trophyworld Under 16 Division 1
Corca Dhuibhne 7-16 v Austin Stacks 2-07


Lee Strand Ladies Town League
Under 12 Division 1
Na Gaeil 0-8 v Ballymac 1-13


Tralee Town Football Board
Kelliher’s Mills U-13 League
Kerins O’Rahillys 6-13 beat Ardfert 5-14

    FIXTURES

Cahill Cup
Currow V Dromid Pearses 7:00


Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Central Region Minor Football Competition

Div 1 Semi-Final
Dingle host Kerins O’Rahillys

Division 2
An Ghaeltacht entertain Ballymacelligott in a back game

In the Central Region U12 competition Dingle meet Cromane

All games at 7

Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League
Under 12 Division 1
Austin Stacks v Kerins O Rahilly’s @ 7-15


North Kerry Ladies Football League

D-Sign’s Under 14

Division 2; Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets @ 6

Division 4; Dingle v Moyvane @ 7-15

Trophyworld Under 16

Division 3; Duagh v Listowel Emmets @ 7-30

