Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

- RESULTS
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Central Region Minor Football Competition
Division 2
Churchill 4-12 Castleisland Desmonds 2-11
Division 3
Castlegregory 5-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-10
North Kerry Football
U14 Div 2 Championship semi-final, in association with McElligott Oils Asdee
Balydonoghue 3-6 Bally Asdee 0-10
North Kerry Ladies Football League
Trophyworld Under 16 Division 1
Corca Dhuibhne 7-16 v Austin Stacks 2-07
Lee Strand Ladies Town League
Under 12 Division 1
Na Gaeil 0-8 v Ballymac 1-13
Tralee Town Football Board
Kelliher’s Mills U-13 League
Kerins O’Rahillys 6-13 beat Ardfert 5-14
- FIXTURES
Cahill Cup
Currow V Dromid Pearses 7:00
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Central Region Minor Football Competition
Div 1 Semi-Final
Dingle host Kerins O’Rahillys
Division 2
An Ghaeltacht entertain Ballymacelligott in a back game
In the Central Region U12 competition Dingle meet Cromane
All games at 7
Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League
Under 12 Division 1
Austin Stacks v Kerins O Rahilly’s @ 7-15
North Kerry Ladies Football League
D-Sign’s Under 14
Division 2; Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets @ 6
Division 4; Dingle v Moyvane @ 7-15
Trophyworld Under 16
Division 3; Duagh v Listowel Emmets @ 7-30