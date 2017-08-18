Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Junior Football League
Group 7 Final
Listry 1-8 Fossa 0-5
East Region U11 Football League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Spa 5-06(21) Killarney Legion 4-13(25)
Munster 60×30 Handball
Senior Singles Semi-Final
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh lost to Paudie Quish, Limerick 21-15, 21-16
Junior B Doubles Final
Dara Keane and Cian Counihan, Ballymac beat Jamie Joyce and Anthony Fitzgerald Waterford 21-10, 21-2
County Senior Football League
Div 1
Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr Crokes 7:30
Div 2
Kilcummin V Glenflesk 7:00
Beaufort V St Patrick’s Blennerville 7:30
Div 3
St Senan’s V Laune Rangers 7:30
Grp 2 Final
Venue: Finuge
John Mitchel’s V Moyvane 7:15
Grp 5 Semi-Final
Venue: Lewis Road
Dr Crokes V Skelligs Rangers 7:15
Grp 6 Final
Venue: Duagh
Castleisland Desmonds V Clounmacon 7:15
Barrett Cup
Castlegregory V Na Gaeil 7:00
The Final of the Dingle Bay Hotel West Kerry Junior Football Championship goes ahead this evening.
It’s between Dingle and Lispole, at 7.30 in Lispole.
Lee Strand County U12 Hurling League
Phase 2
First named teams have home advantage
Games at 6.30
Div 1
Kenmare/Kilgarvan A V Kilmoyley
Crotta O Neills V Ballyduff
Rathmore V St Brendan’s
Div 2
Lixnaw V Abbeydorney
Div 3
Kenmare /Kilgarvan B V Firies
St Pats /Dr Crokes V Abbeydorney B
Kilgarvan V Fossa @7