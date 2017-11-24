Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Horans Health Stores 45 St Bridgets 38
Lee Strand Juveniles
U16 BOYS DIV 1: St Bridgets 40 TK Killarney Cougars 68
U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Ballybunion Wildcats 28 Kenmare Kestrels 35
U16 DIV 3 BOYS: TK Killarney Cougars 32 Glenbeigh Falcons 33
U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : TK Killarney Cougars 38 KCYMS 19
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC v TK Killarney Cougars at 7:15
U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Marys v Cahersiveen at 7:00
U18 Div 1 Boys: St Marys v KCYMS at 6:00
U18 DIV 2 BOYS: St Pauls v Gneeveguilla at 6:10
U16 DIV 2 BOYS: St Annes v Tralee Tigers BC at 8:00
U14 DIV 3 BOYS: St Annes v TK Vixens at 7:00
U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: Tralee Imperials A v Cahersiveen at 7:15
U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: Tralee Imperials v Ballybunion Wildcats at 6:00
ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats v TK Killarney Cougars at 6:00