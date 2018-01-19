Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV II CUP: Cahersiveen 44 St Marys 65
Lee Strand Juveniles
U16 BOYS CUP: TK Cougars 60 Rathmore Ravens A 51
U16 DIV 2 GIRLS PLATE : Rathmore 29 TK Cobras 52
U16 DIV 3 GIRLS PLATE: TK Cougars 40 KCYMS 43
U14 GIRLS CUP: Cahersiveen 37 Gneeveguilla 36
U14 DIV 3 GIRLS PLATE: Kenmare Kestrels 14 St Bridgets 22
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Glenbeigh Falcons v TK Killarney Cougars at 8:15
U14 DIV 2 BOYS PLATE: St Pauls v Glenbeigh Falcons at 6:10
DIV 1 U12 GIRLS: Tralee Imperials v Glenbeigh Falcons at 6:00