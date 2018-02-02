Friday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

C.P.C.IE Mixed League
Div 4
Causeway 4 Listowel 3
KDL Fixtures Update
There are no games this evening in the KDL. Tomorrow Premier B takes centre stage. John O’Regan reports
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Update
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League sides have National Cup ties this weekend. Locally, the focus is on the even age groups. Reporting is Padraig Harnett...
Kerry Hurling & Football Teams To Be Announced Tonight
The Kerry teams are to be announced tonight for round 2 of the Allianz Leagues. Both go into the weekend off the back of opening...
What Now for High Speed Broadband Plans for Rural Ireland? – February 1st, 2018
Yesterday, Eir announced that it is to pull out of the tender process for the National Broadband Plan. What does this mean for the...
Floating Homes: Could Barges Help Solve Dingle’s Housing Shortage? – February 1st, 2018
There is a national housing shortage. Dingle is experiencing a similar problem. However, it is particularly acute during the summer when seasonal workers come...
In Defence of the Court Poor Box – February 1st, 2018
There has been a lot of focus on the use of the court poor box in Kerry courts in which a convicted person makes...