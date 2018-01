C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 5: Moyvane 6 Causeway 1



Suit Select Ladies League Div 1&2: Killarney v Moyvane at 9.



The Listowel club’s annual tournaments start tomorrow at the local community centre.

The Saturday programme is an open tournament and caters for Divisions 1&2 players, commencing at 10.30 with the ladies and mens doubles, followed by the mixed doubles at 2.

The Masters tournament, for those 45 years of age or older, will also start at 2.