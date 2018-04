A busy two nights of racing at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tralee gets underway tonight featuring the semi-finals of the ‘John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial’.

The first in a 10-race card goes at 7.42.

Meanwhile, entries are now being taken for the Lee Strand A3 Confined 550 yards which begins on the 20th of April.

Entries to the racing office or for unrecorded trial enquiries, call 061 448057.