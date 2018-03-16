Friday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Spa have beaten Cordal 1-14 to 0-7 in the East Kerry super league Division 2 sponsered by Frank Doran safeguard security.
KDL Fixtures Update
There are 2 games this evening in The Kerry District League. Reporting, John O'Regan.............
Kerryschoolboys And Girls Update
Kick off times have been confirmed for games in the Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League this weekend. With the details, Padraig Harnett...............
Kerry Rugby Preview
There are no local rugby fixtures tomorrow but still it's a massive weekend for all rugby supporters. Reporting, Jay Galvin................
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...
Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018
Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of...
Don’t be Afraid to Speak Your Truth – March 15th, 2018
Mary, not her real name, contacted us after hearing the distressing allegations of a child exploitation ring in the Newcastle West Garda District. A...