Friday GAA Results/Fixtures

The County Minor Football League gets underway this evening.
Bob Stack Park in Ballybunion is the venue for the Division 4 clash of Beale V Annascaul/Lispole at 4pm.
There are 2 games this evening in The North Kerry Senior Leagues sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel.
In Division 1 B Round 2, Listowel Emmets welcome Castleisland Desmonds @ 8pm.
While in a Division 1 A Back Game, St Senans take on Brosna @ 8.30pm in Mountcoal.
There is one game this evening in The East Kerry Senior League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security.
Spa host Scartaglen in Division 2 at 7.30pm