Friday GAA Results/Fixtures

The County Minor Football League gets underway this evening.

Bob Stack Park in Ballybunion is the venue for the Division 4 clash of Beale V Annascaul/Lispole at 4pm.

There are 2 games this evening in The North Kerry Senior Leagues sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel.

In Division 1 B Round 2, Listowel Emmets welcome Castleisland Desmonds @ 8pm.

While in a Division 1 A Back Game, St Senans take on Brosna @ 8.30pm in Mountcoal.

There is one game this evening in The East Kerry Senior League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security.

Spa host Scartaglen in Division 2 at 7.30pm