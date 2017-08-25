Friday GAA Results/Fixtures

Barrett Cup Round 1, Ardfert 1-16 Annascaul 3-7
Round 1 of The Cahill Cup Churchill 4-3 St Senan’s 0-5
There is one game in The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 12s competition this evening,
In Division 3, Castleisland Desmond’s host Dingle
In the Kelliher’s Toyota Central Region minor competition Div.1
Laune Rangers entertain Na Gaeil
Both games have a 7pm throw in time.
Barrett Cup
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 1), St Michael’s-Foilmore V Laune Rangers 19:00, Ref: Paul O Sullivan
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 1), Kenmare V Waterville Frank Caseys 19:00, Ref: Donal Casey
Cahill Cup
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Ballymacelligott, (Round 1), Ballymacelligott V Lispole 19:00, Ref: Brian Fleming
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Currow, (Round 1), Currow V Dromid Pearses 19:00, Ref: Peter Curtin
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Healy Park, Ballyrickard (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 1), Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Fossa 19:00, Ref: Dan Hayes
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Renard, (Round 1), Renard V Cromane 19:00, Ref: Gerard Murphy
McElligott Cup
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Quarter Final ), Ballydonoghue V Milltown/Castlemaine 19:00, Ref: Gerard O Carroll
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Spa, (Quarter Final ), Spa Killarney V Moyvane 19:00, Ref: Christy Crowley
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Cromane, (Quarter Final ), Glenbeigh-Glencar V John Mitchel’s 19:00, Ref: Michael J O Shea
Molyneaux Cup
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Semi Final), Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Dr Crokes 19:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy
Fri, 25 Aug, Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), (Semi Final), Rathmore V Austin Stacks 19:00, Ref: Brendan Brosnan
LADIES GAA
North Kerry Ladies Trophyworld Under 16
Division 4 ; Dingle/Castlegregory 7-14 Moyvane 2-4
Lee Strand Ladies Town League Under 16 Division 1.
Na Gaeil v Kerins O Rahilly’s @ 7-00pm