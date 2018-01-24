Information fair for people with additional support needs including disability and learning difference will take place in the Manor West Hotel, Tralee on the 30th of January, 2018 from, 1.30pm – 7pm.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Council removing stones from Port Road in Killarney
Gardaí are warning motorists to take extra care if driving on the Port Road in Killarney. Kerry County Council staff are removing stones which fell...
Economic Development Office outlines 2018 priorities
Promoting job creation and supporting the development of economic infrastructure are among the priorities for the coming year for the county's Economic Development Unit. The...
Family of Kerryman killed in Ecuador proud of his achievements
The family of a Kerryman who died in a kayaking accident in Ecuador have said while they're devastated at his death, they're proud of...
Time to Bring Back Rates – January 23rd, 2018
Donal got in touch with Jerry regarding the local property tax and his belief that the rates system, which was abolished in 1977, should...
Bill to Make It Illegal for Bosses to Withhold Staff Tips – January 23rd,...
Sinn Féin senator, Paul Gavan, is behind the bill which would give workers a legal right to hold on to their tips. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/PaulTips.mp3
Terrace Talk – January 22nd, 2018
On Terrace Talk, Tomas O'Sé replies to Mikey Sheehy's claim that Kerry supporters let the side down in last year's semi-final replay; Gary McGrath...