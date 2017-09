The Abbey Inn, Tralee will host a free Culture Night performance of Samuel Beckett’s “Krapp’s Last Tape” on Friday, September 22nd at 8pm. A special set price dinner menu will be available before the show in association with the “Dare to Save” fund for cancer in memory of Tralee man and former Sunday Indepenent Editor Aengus Fanning. Limited show seating, to book call 0 6 6 7 1 2 3 3 9 0