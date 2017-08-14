Free course in Kerry for adults living with Type 2 diabetes

Kerry people living with Type 2 Diabetes are being urged to take part in a free education course.

The XPERT course will be run by HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Community Dieticians this September.

It’s run over six weeks and each session runs for 2 ½ hours; it’s delivered locally by a community dietitian.

It helps participants understand diabetes more, manage their weight, prevent diabetes health problems, and improve their overall well-being.

For more details and to book a place on a free course in your area log onto www.hse.ie/xpert or phone 1850 24 1850.