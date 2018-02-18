Frank Sullivan (Jim), Taobhlinn ,Kenmare and formerly of Direenamackion, Tahilla

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening from 4:40pm to 7pm – followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Tahilla to arrive at :30pm approx. Requiem mass will till take place on Tuesday at 11am. burial afterwards in Templenoe New Cemetery
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry League Results Dr Crokes 5-18 Gneeveguilla 2-12 Glenfesk 3-12 Listry 0-12 Legion 2-9 Kilcummin 0-9 Fossa 4-11 Firies 0-13 North Kerry Football League Beale 0-6 Tarbert 1-11 Knocknagoshel...
Kerry U17 Squad Announced
The final squad of 20 players selected to represent the KDL in the Airtricity league is below: 1. Alex O’Connor Killorglin Afc 2....
GAELIC GAMES Clare are the first side to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Allianz Hurling League. The Banner picked up their third straight...
Large crowds gather at public protest against oyster farms in Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh, and Dooks
Large crowds gathered on Rossbeigh beach this afternoon at a public protest against oyster farm developments in the Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks area. The 'Save...
