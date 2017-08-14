Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Tuesday (Aug 15th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Remains donated to medical science.
Cooking With Mark – Recipe Sheet | August
Sizzling stir-fries Stir-frying is a quick and tasty style of cooking that is also very versatile. Any prime cut of meat and most fish can be...
Frank Partington, Beenbawn, Dingle.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Tuesday (Aug 15th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Remains donated to medical science.
Funding awarded to Killarney secondary school for two new classrooms
Funding has been awarded to a Killarney secondary school for two new classrooms. Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton announced details of funding to...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Martin O'Neill has announced a provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland's upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Round games against Georgia and Serbia. At...
National Community Games Finals This Coming Weekend
The National Community Games Finals take place this coming weekend. As ever Kerry will be heavily represented. Nelius Collins previews
Reserve Cup Final Down For Decision Tonight
The Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup Final is down for decision this evening. At 7.30 QPR take on Mitchels Avenue at Mounthawk Park in Tralee. QPR captain...