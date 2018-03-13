Frank ‘John Francis’ Murphy, Pluckeen, Caherslee, Tralee & formerly of Kilfenora, Fenit.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday (March 14th) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.