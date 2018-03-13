Frank ‘John Francis’ Murphy, Pluckeen, Caherslee, Tralee & formerly of Kilfenora, Fenit.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday (March 14th) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Killarney teenager due home for first time since life-changing accident last August
“If you can't stand up, stand out”. These are the words of Killarney teenager Ian O'Connell, who's undergoing treatment at the National Rehabilitation Centre after...
Jury in trial of Listowel women facing dangerous driving charge to shortly begin deliberations
The jury in the trial of a Listowel women facing a dangerous driving charge will shortly begin its deliberations. 23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel,...
28 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 28 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there's a total...
Contract officially signed for €10 million Kilderry Bends project
The contact has been signed for a major road improvement scheme in mid-Kerry. The 3.5-kilometre section on the main N70 Milltown to Killorglin road will...
Minister warns against illegal burning
The Minister for Agriculture has issued a strong warning about illegal burning of land. Michael Creed reminded landowners that the season for burning is closed...
Lunchtime Sports Update
HORSE RACING It’s almost time for Cheltenham 2018. The Champion Hurdle is the feature today, with a significant non runner in the main event. Dave Keena reports...
Kerry Group Ras Mumhan Officially Launched
Frank Hayes, Director of Corporate Affairs, Kerry Group, has officially launched the 2018 KERRY GROUP RAS MUMHAN at their Headquarters in Tralee. He...
County Senior Football League Div 5 Review
Austin Stacks 0-17; Kilgarvan 1-8 A very good first half performance, at the end of which they had eight points to spare (0-10 to 0-2),...