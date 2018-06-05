Frank ‘Dan’ Ahern, Bohercoyle, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick & formerly of Ballysheedy & Knocknagoshel.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, Limerick tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.  Remains arriving at Donoughmore Church on Thursday morning for 11am requiem mass.  Burial afterwards in Donoughmore Cemetery.  House Private please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. Enquiries to Giffins’s Funeral Home, Limerick.

