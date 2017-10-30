Reposing at Dysart Church on Wednesday evening from 6:30pm – with Prayers at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dysart Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Frank Cantillon, Soheen, Dysart, Corofin, Co. Clare & formerly of Marian Park, Ballyheigue
Reposing at Dysart Church on Wednesday evening from 6:30pm - with Prayers at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon....
Patrick (Paddy) Cunneen, Rock Road, Killarney and formerly of Clare & Manchester
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening to St....
Final Day Action From Castleisland Coursing
It’s the final day of the Castleisland Coursing festival. James O’Connor reports:
Dingle Distillery seeking to raise €2 million for expansion under state investment scheme
The Dingle Distillery and the Porterhouse pub and craft brewing group are seeking to raise €4 million under a state investment incentive scheme to...
Killarney Students to present €1000 bursary as part of Hugh O’Flaherty Humanitarian Award
Killarney students are to present a €1000 bursary to the principal of a girls' secondary school in South Sudan. As a new element of the...
Latest Sports
Final Day Action From Castleisland Coursing
It’s the final day of the Castleisland Coursing festival. James O’Connor reports:
Reaction To An Ghaeltacht’s Intermediate Win
Dara O’Cinneide says both sides committed to attack in the closing stages of the Castleisland Mart County Intermediate Club Football final. An Ghaeltacht overcame...
Kerry Schoolboys And Girls Fixtures Revealed
There are a number of games to catch up on in the Kerry schoolboys and girls league. With the details, here is Padraig Harnett....